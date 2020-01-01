Chelsea warned Cavani will be another ‘gamble’ after past flops from Falcao & Higuain

Former Blues striker Tony Cascarino admits that the PSG frontman has the pedigree, but is aware that there are no guarantees in the transfer market

Edinson Cavani would be a transfer “gamble” for Chelsea in the Radamel Falcao and Gonzalo Higuain mould, says Tony Cascarino, but is worth rolling the dice on at the right price.

The Blues are said to be leading the chase for the Uruguayan striker as he pushes for an exit at Paris Saint-Germain.

At 32 years of age, the experienced South American would not be a long-term solution for those at Stamford Bridge.

He would, however, bring a prolific record to west London and be expected to aid Frank Lampard’s side in the present – which includes an ongoing bid for a top-four finish.

Former Blues frontman Cascarino told talkSPORT of the race for Cavani: “If you can get him, he’s available and he can come at the right price, yes.

“Cavani has scored unbelievable goals for PSG, he always gets chances, every time I’ve watched him he gets chances to score.

“You don’t want to bring in people who are going to unsettle it slightly, but, if it works for the club, yes it’s a really good deal.

“What we’re seeing in this market is that loan deals are more realistic than buying players at the moment.”

Cavani is PSG’s all-time leading scorer, with 198 goals in 293 games, but has no prior experience of life in the Premier League.

That could prove to be a problem if a deal is done, with Falcao and Higuain having struggled at Chelsea in the recent past despite bringing impressive European records with them to England.

Cascarino added on the Cavani conundrum: “It would be a gamble [to sign Cavani].

“I think they can just move it around slightly.

“I’ve never quite understood why [Olivier] Giroud has been cast aside so quickly. He did brilliantly for Arsenal and he came to Chelsea, and he wasn’t the no.1 choice but then became the no.1 choice – and he leads the line for France.

“I think it’s strange that he’s been pushed aside.

“Tammy [Abraham] did really well and has become the No.1, but he’s now had the dip every young player has, and Chelsea should have always prepared for that.”

Abraham has found the target just twice in his last eight appearances, while World Cup winner Giroud appears destined to head out of Stamford Bridge before the January transfer window slams shut.