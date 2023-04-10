Permanent transfer incoming? Chelsea want to keep £85m Joao Felix after positive impact with attacker keen on Stamford Bridge stay

Chelsea are set for talks with Atletico Madrid after deciding they want to make Joao Felix's loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix moved to Stamford Bridge on loan in January, although the deal does not include a purchase option. However, the Blues are keen to keep hold of the Portugal international and see him as part of a "long-term project" at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. Felix is also hoping to stay in west London but any deal will depend on the price that Atletico demand for the forward, with the Madrid club hoping for around €100m (£87.5m/$108.5m). Talks between the two clubs are due to take place shortly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward was sent off on his Chelsea debut but has gone on to shine in west London. Felix has only scored twice for the Blues so far but the team have struggled for goals all season, managing just 29 in 30 league games. Chelsea are also expected to make further changes to their attack in the summer by bringing in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has already urged the club to sell Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic in order to fund a permanent deal for Felix. There has also been speculation Pulisic could even be used as a makeweight in a bid to reduce Atletico's asking price for the Portugal international.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu.