Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea against Palace in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Three straight defeats in all competitions saw Chelsea hit rock bottom and now Graham Potter's men welcome Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge for Sunday afternoon's Premier League encounter.

Before being dealt with a 2-1 loss at Fulham in the league, the Blues lost back-to-back games against Manchester City in the Premier League and FA Cup. And with the Champions League round of 16 games against Dortmund approaching in about a month's time, it's upon Chelsea to quickly move into recovery mode in the English top flight.

Palace also faced a FA Cup third-round exit after a 2-1 loss against Southampton, but Patrick Vieira's side will look to take confidence from the fact that they can possibly move to the same points tally (25) as the hosts.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Date: January 15, 2023 Kick-off: 9am ET, 4pm GMT, 7:30pm IST Venue: Stamford Bridge, Fulham

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

The Premier League game between Chelsea and Crystal Palace is not selected for broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network, Telemundo fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Chelsea team news & squad

On-loan Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix had a Blues debut to forget as he now serves a three-game ban after being sent off in the Fulham defeat. Denis Zakaria is also a doubt after picking a knock in the same game.

This adds to Chelsea's injury woes as Reece James, Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic are all ruled out, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is far from coming back any time soon.

As such, the likes of Marc Cucurella, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech can see themselves in the XI.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, T Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

Position Players Goalkeepers Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli Defenders Silva, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Zakaria, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka Forwards Aubameyang, Ziyech, Havertz

Crystal Palace team news & squad

Left-back Tyrick Mitchell could replace Joel Ward in the XI after the former served his ban, while Nathaniel Clyne switches to the right side.

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson will miss out due to injuries.

Wilfred Zaha, who scored the winner in Palace's last win over Chelsea in 2017, is likely to be joined by Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze in a front three.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Olise, Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Zaha, Eze