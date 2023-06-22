Chelsea's USMNT winger Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan as Sandro Tonali prepares to complete £60m Newcastle transfer

AC Milan have reportedly set sights on Chelsea's Christian Pulisic with the Rossoneri set to lose Sandro Tonali to Newcastle in a £60m deal.

Pulisic might leave Chelsea

AC Milan interested in him

Rossoneri tipped to part ways with Tonali

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT winger might finally call time on his disappointing spell in west London as Chelsea look to lighten their bloated squad. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan have a concrete interest in the forward as they prepare themselves to let go of Tonali to Newcastle United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite playing an important role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph in 2021, Pulisic has seen his form go south. He has been often blighted by injuries and his inconsistency has not helped the cause either. He has one year left in his contract and with no negotiations planned, he is likely to be put up for sale by the Blues who are looking to balance their books after spending over £600m in the two previous transfer windows.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although Pulisic has struggled to impress with Chelsea, he has proven his mettle time and again with the USMNT. According to a report in Gazzetta Dello Sport, Milan were keeping a close eye on his recent performances with The Stars and Stripes and were impressed with the 24-year-old forward who bagged a brace against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic's wage of over £200,000 per week might prove to be a stumbling block for Milan. However, there have been reports in the Italian media that the winger is willing to take a pay-cut to make the move to Serie A.