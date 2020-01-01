Chelsea target Havertz wants to take the 'next step' in his career, admits Leverkusen chief

The German midfielder is expected to complete a high-profile move after another fine individual campaign

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro says that Chelsea target Kai Havertz wants to take "the next step" in his career.

Havertz has emerged as one of the most talented young players in Europe since graduating to Leverkusen's senior squad in 2016.

The 21-year-old has provided 46 goals and 31 assists in his 150 outings for the Bundesliga outfit, earning a regular spot in Germany's national team in the process.

Peter Bosz's side finished fifth in the league last term, while also reaching the DFB-Pokal final and the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with Havertz widely considered to have been the driving force behind their push for silverware across multiple fronts.

He scored his 18th goal of the season in Leverkusen's defeat to Inter in their European tie on Monday, which is expected to be his last appearance for the club.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United have all been linked with Havertz in recent months, but Chelsea are thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Goal has reported that the Blues have been in contact with Leverkusen to discuss a potential €76 million (£69m/$90m) deal, as Frank Lampard looks to continue a summer spending spree which has already seen Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Although a final agreement has yet to be reached between the two clubs as Leverkusen continue to hold out for a fee of at least €100 million (£90m/$118m) for Havertz, Carro has now admitted that the prized asset has his heart set on a move.

The Leverkusen chief told German newspaper Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger: "It has always been clear that there will be talks once the Europa League is over for us. Still, there is no formal offer yet.

"Kai has told us about his desire to make the next step. Whether that can be materialised soon, I can't say at the moment.

"There are several clubs who have Kai in their plans for the future."

Bosz hinted that a final decision on Haverz's future was imminent earlier this month, telling Deutschen Presse-Agentur when quizzed on the midfielder's current situation: "I know what he wants to do, but of course I'm not going to give it away, it's up to him.

"Perhaps the crucial call will come today, maybe next week, maybe not at all."