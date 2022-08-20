Chelsea target Fofana missing from Leicester squad vs Southampton amid transfer storm

The centre-back remains a priority target for the Blues as Thomas Tuchel continues to rebuild his defence

Chelsea transfer target Wesley Fofana was left out of Leicester City's matchday squad for their clash with Southampton on Saturday. After featuring in the Foxes' starting line up in the first two games of the Premier League season, the French defender was not even a substitute at the King Power Stadium.

The centre-back has become a priority target for Chelsea late in the transfer window, with Brendan Rodgers having previously confirmed that there have been two offers from the Stamford Bridge side.

Reports suggest that Fofana could even become the most expensive defender in history, surpassing former Foxes favourite Harry Maguire, should his move to Chelsea come to pass.

At the pre-match press conference on Friday, Leicester boss Rodgers reiterated that the club will not sell the defender this summer. He did, though, mention that the situation surrounding the player is affecting the focus of his team.

That was amid reports that Fofana had asked to be left out against Southampton, and with him not being part of the squad on Saturday, it seems that a departure may well be the only way to solve the situation. Unsurprisingly, Rodgers was asked about the omission of his star defender in the build-up to the clash at King Power Stadium.

"I mentioned in the week about coming into a Premier League game and we don't need players that are maybe not quite in the right frame of mind," said the Leicester boss.