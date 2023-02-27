Is this why Chelsea are struggling? Graham Potter feels Chelsea's £323m January splurge is affecting training as he's left with too many players to coach

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
20230226 Graham PotterGetty Images
G. PotterChelseaPremier League

Graham Potter believes that the size of the current Chelsea squad is causing problems in training as he has too many players to coach.

  • Potter blames squad size for poor results
  • Chelsea spent £323m in January window
  • Currently have 31 players in first-team squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea were the highest-spending club in the world during the January transfer window as they splurged £323 million ($388m) to buy eight new players. The only squad member who left the club in January was Arsenal-bound Jorginho.

Potter currently has 31 players at his disposal in the first team and he feels that managing such a big unit has become a curse for him on the training field. He even changed his coaching routine, which previously included 11v11 practice matches, according to The Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have spent a total of £553m on 17 new players since Todd Boehly's takeover of the club. Potter was responsible for the January transfers as arrived at Stamford Bridge in September after the summer window was over. Each of the eight signings made this winter were completed after consulting with the manager, yet he still feels that having a large squad is hampering his plans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have failed to win in their last six matches in all competitions, a period which includes back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. They are currently 10th with 31 points from 24 games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Joao Felix Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

Ben Chilwell Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

Reece James Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's side next take on Leeds United in the Premier League on March 4.

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

26168 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

  • 43%Yes
  • 57%No
26168 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks