Chelsea striker Armando Broja could join Jose Mourinho at Roma as Italian club make contact

Alex Brotherton
Armando Broja Chelsea 2022-23Getty
A. BrojaRomaChelseaJosé MourinhoMilanAtalantaT. AbrahamM. PochettinoPremier LeagueSerie ATransfers

Jose Mourinho's Roma have contacted Chelsea over the possibility of signing young striker Armando Broja, according to a report.

  • Roma want to sign Broja on loan
  • Chelsea not interested in loan deal
  • Mourinho looking for Abraham replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma are on the hunt for a new striker and could turn to Mourinho's former side Chelsea for help. According to Sky Sport, the Serie A side have contacted Chelsea about signing Albanian striker Broja on loan. However, it's understood that Chelsea are not interested in letting the 21-year-old leave on a temporary basis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broja is also wanted by AC Milan, although the Italian giants are also only interested in a loan deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Roma have been forced to look for a new striker thanks to the ACL injury suffered by Tammy Abraham in the final game of last season. The England striker is unlikely to return to action before the new year, leaving Andrea Belotti as Mourinho's only senior striking option.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Armando BrojaGettyMourinho Roma Partizani 2023 2024Getty ImagesTammy Abraham Roma 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BROJA? Following injury to Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen for Broja to battle with summer signing Nicolas Jackson for the starting number nine role at Stamford Bridge. If Chelsea hold firm, then Roma will likely redouble their efforts to sign Duvan Zapata from Atalanta.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

406532 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 161828Jude Bellingham
  • 44318Christopher Nkunku
  • 28383Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 28251Mason Mount
  • 18670Sandro Tonali
  • 51622Other
406532 Votes

Editors' Picks