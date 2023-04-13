Chelsea still interested in signing Raphinha - despite him wanting to stay at Barcelona

Chelsea are still interested in signing Raphinha in the summer despite the Brazilian's wish to stay at Barcelona.

Raphinha joined Barcelona in 2022

The Catalan club beat Chelsea in the race

The Blues remain keen to sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League side was in hot pursuit of Raphina last summer but Barcelona trumped them to his signature and the Brazilian moved to Camp Nou in a deal worth up to €65 million (£55m/$65m). According to Sport, Chelsea have rekindled their interest in the forward amid a mediocre season despite spending more than £600m in two transfer windows for a squad overhaul.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a troubled start to his life at Barcelona, Raphinha is gradually rediscovering his form under Xavi and an injury to Ousmane Dembele has pushed him up the pecking order. Barcelona wants the footballer to continue at Camp Nou next season but the forward might end up being an emergency sale-option as the Blaugrana have to raise €150m in player sales to comply with the FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations of La Liga.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Raphinha is clear that he wants to continue with Barcelona and does not want a change. His agent, former player Deco, is aware of Chelsea's interest but backs his client to continue with the Spanish outfit. Meanwhile, Barcelona are keeping their options open and would study all the offers that come in for their players before taking a final decision.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPHINHA? The player will be back in action for Barcelona against Getafe in La Liga on Sunday while Chelsea will host Brighton a day earlier in the Premier League.