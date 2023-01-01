Not good enough! Lacklustre Chelsea slip to deserved draw against struggling Nottingham Forest as Blues spurn chance to close gap on top four

Chelsea lost more ground in the race for the top four as they dropped points in a entertaining draw with Nottingham Forest to start 2023.

Forest put in spirited display against Chelsea

Blues took lead after deflection off crossbar

Cooper's side five unbeaten at home

TELL ME MORE: Chelsea took a rather fortuitous lead after Willy Boly scorpion kicked the ball onto his own bar for Raheem Sterling to tap in. Forest showed excellent grit and determination to stay in the game, and drew level an hour in courtesy of a poacher's finish from Serge Aurier. Forest never really looked like conceding again after that, with the point moving them 18th in the Premier League.

THE MVP: Once of Liverpool, Taiwo Awoniyi never featured in the Premier League for the Reds. The attacker caused Kalidou Koulibaly all sorts of problems today, however, providing a constant threat to the right hand side of Chelsea's defence.

THE BIG LOSER: After going unbeaten in his first nine Chelsea games, Graham Potter has now only won one in his last five. They have lost considerable ground in the race for the top four, and were lucky to even be on the scoreboard against Forest.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? This run of poor form couldn't have come at a worse time for Chelsea as they now face Manchester City twice in a week, once in the league and once in the FA Cup.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐