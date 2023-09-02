'He would have been perfect!' - Chelsea should have signed 'bargain' Sofyan Amrabat instead of £115m Moises Caicedo, says Frank Leboeuf

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf feels the Blues should have signed Sofyan Amrabat instead of splashing out £115 million ($146m) on Moises Caicedo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leboeuf, who spent six seasons at Chelsea between 1996 to 2001, claimed that the Blues should have opted to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina instead of spending a record fee for Moises Caicedo. According to Leboeuf, Amrabat would have been the perfect option to pair with Enzo Fernandez in the centre of the park and would have come at a 'bargain' price. The Red Devils are paying a €10m (£9m/$11m) loan fee for Amrabat's services this season, they will have the option to make the move permanent next summer for €25m (£21m/$27m).

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Leboeuf said: "When I see those kind of players going to Manchester, I often talk about Chelsea trying to find those experienced players in the middle of the park. Why didn’t you think about that guy? He would have been the perfect player to pair with Enzo Fernandez. Yeah, they got Moises Caicedo, but for over £100m! I see that guy going to United on loan, he can then be bought for [a total of] £30m. That would have been a bargain.

"He was amazing for Morocco at the last World Cup. He has proven his talent. Why don’t Chelsea think of these guys? He’s an experienced player. Why don’t Chelsea think of these kinds of players?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo has had a tough start at Chelsea. In his debut match for the Blues, the midfielder was at fault for conceding a late penalty against West Ham, while against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, his mistake cost Chelsea three points again.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Once the international break is over, Mauricio Pochettino's side will next face Bournemouth on September 17.