Chelsea to shell out £13m in compensation to Graham Potter taking their managerial costs to over £50m in just nine months

Shreyas Rai
|
Graham Potter Todd Boehly Chelsea GFXGetty/GOAL
ChelseaG. PotterPremier League

Chelsea's massive managerial costs have taken another hit as they need to pay £13m in compensation to Graham Potter following his early exit.

  • Potter sacked after Aston Villa loss
  • Blues must now pay compensation
  • Managerial costs rise by £50m in nine months

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea sacked Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge of the club following a run of poor performances that had seen the Blues slip to 11th place in the Premier League. The former Brighton manager is now scheduled to be paid £13 millon in dues after his exit from the London-based club, as reported by the Daily Mail.

🏆 TOP STORY: Where it all went wrong for Potter at Chelsea

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Were the Blues right to sack Potter?

🚨 MUST READ: What has happened to Van Dijk this season?!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues forked out a record fee of almost £22m when they signed Potter and his staff from Brighton. The 47-year-old also received a salary of around £7m during his brief spell in west London. Chelsea had previously been forced to hand previous manager Thomas Tuchel a compensation package of around £10m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The increased managerial costs are likely to force Chelsea to makes extensive sales in the upcoming summer transfer window after they registered losses of £121m for the 2021-22 season. Failure to qualify for next season's Champions League will also add to the club's financial problems ahead of the new campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

20230226 Graham PotterGetty Images

Thomas Tuchel ChelseaGettyTodd Boehly Chelsea HIC 2:1Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will now continue their hunt to find their next manager with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino leading the race.

What should Chelsea do with Joao Felix at the end of the season?

11159 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

What should Chelsea do with Joao Felix at the end of the season?

  • 12%New loan deal
  • 57%Sign on permanent basis
  • 31%Send back to Atletico Madrid
11159 Votes

Editors' Picks