Chelsea sale: Turkish billionaire Bayrak misses bid deadline due to email confusion

Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak has revealed that confusion over an email address caused him to miss the deadline to make a bid to buy Chelsea.

The Blues were put up for sale after sanctions were imposed on owner Roman Abramovich due to the oligarch's ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is currently overseeing an invasion of Ukraine.

Bayrak had made his intention to buy the club public in recent weeks, but has said that he missed Friday's deadline to lodge an offer.

What has been said?

In a statement to Reuters, Bayrak claimed that his company, AB Group Holdings, was unable to contact Raine Bank – those who are handling the sale – in time.

He said: “There was a misunderstanding with the lawyers about the auction procedure of AB Group and we missed the deadline as a result.

“There was confusion over an email address and we couldn't lodge the offer we wanted to buy Chelsea.

“I'm really sorry for the confusion that has occurred.”

What next for Chelsea?

It is thought that close to 30 different parties expressed an interest in buying the Stamford Bridge side, with that number set to be whittled down in the coming weeks.

The UK government is involved in the process and have said that the highest bidder won't necessarily win the race, but rather the club will be sold to whomever is deemed to be able to add the most value to the club.

When will the new owners be announced?

It is currently unknown exactly when the new owners will be announced, but it is understood that all parties involved are keen to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.

Indeed, it could be that an agreement is put in place before Chelsea return to Premier League action against Brentford on April 2, with club football set for a break due to international fixtures taking place.

