Explained: Why Chelsea are reluctant to sign Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic as striker search continues

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic has been discussed internally at Chelsea as they search for a new striker, but the Blues are reluctant to pursue a transfer.

Vlahovic considered by Chelsea

Wages considered problematic

PSG leading race

WHAT HAPPENED? Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks as Chelsea explore the possibility of bringing in a new centre-forward this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku almost certain to follow Kai Havertz through the exit.

WHY WON'T CHELSEA SIGN VLAHOVIC? However, the main stumbling block to the Blues' pursuit of the Serbian is his salary, according to the Daily Mail. The club believe that signing the Juve hitman would disrupt their new wage structure, with several big names already moved on this summer.

The Bianconeri are not said to be willing to consider a loan for the 23-year-old, who struggled at times last season and netted ten times in the league. Paris Saint-Germain are now in pole position to sign him as they look for alternatives to Harry Kane, who does not want to move to the French capital.

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has previously been reported that Juventus would be willing to sell Vlahovic to Chelsea for £21 million ($27m), if Romelu Lukaku was included in the deal. However, given the Premier League side's stance on his wages, that now seems unlikely.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA: Mauricio Pochettino faces his first game as Chelsea boss as the Blues face Hollywood-owned Wrexham on their pre-season tour of the US on Wednesday.