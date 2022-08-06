Chelsea release new ice cold lion print 2022-23 away kit

Chelsea have released their new 'ice cold' away kit for the 2022-23 season.
The Blues will offer a first glimpse of their new threads in their Premier League opener against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.
The key element of the new away kit is the return of the popular white-base colour, seen for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The unique lion pattern that we've seen on the home kit is also back for the away version, although this time is emblazoned within four turquoise stripes.
A closer look at our new away shirt and those ice cold lion print stripes! 🥶— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 6, 2022
The 2022/23 away kit will be available to buy from the official online store and stadium store with early access from 31st August.#ItsAChelseaThing | #ThePrideOfLondon
Chelsea 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy
Marc Cucurella shows off new Chelsea away kit
New Chelsea signing Marc Cucurella can be seen sporting the new club away kit and he absolutely loves it!
Marc loves the new kit! 😍 #CucurellaIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/vaYz0CrJ73— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022