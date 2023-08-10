Look out, Chelsea and PSG! West Ham ready offer to beat giants to signing of Montpellier star Elye Wahi

West Ham have reportedly joined the race to sign Montpellier star and Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain target Elye Wahi.

Wahi linked with Chelsea, PSG, and more

Montpellier striker scored 19 goals last season

West Ham join race to sign 20-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED? Wahi put his name on the map after scoring 19 goals and bagging five assists in 33 matches for Montpellier last season. The striker has reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Benfica and now Get French Football News claims West Ham are considering a bid for the 20-year-old. The report states the Frenchman, whose contract expires in 2025, was the subject of a €28 million (£24m/$31m) offer from the Blues but the French side rejected it. It adds the Hammers initially wanted Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, but with him favouring a move abroad, David Moyes' team have reportedly turned to Wahi - who is also on Paris Saint-Germain's radar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham sold Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m ($134m) in July but it was only this week that they made their first signing in defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax for £35m ($45m). They have agreed deals for Man Utd defender Harry Maguire and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse for approximately £60m ($76m) but with striker Gianluca Scamacca joining Atalanta this month, the east London side need a new forward - particularly as first-choice attacker Antonio has been linked with a move.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although West Ham won the Europa Conference League last season, they struggled in the Premier League. Now they are without star and captain Rice, they need to strengthen to ensure they don't get involved in another relegation scrap.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Montpellier begin their Ligue 1 season on Sunday, August 13, against Le Havre. It remains to be seen if Wahi will remain with the French side after the transfer window closes on September 1.