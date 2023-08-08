Chelsea in hot water? Premier League to scrutinise offshore payments made by Blues during Roman Abramovich era

The Premier League are set to investigate payments made by Chelsea during Roman Abramovich's ownership.

Chelsea's financial dealings under scrutiny

Investigation could result in heavy conseqeunces

Comes days before Premier League season starts

WHAT HAPPENED? The Times has revealed that the Premier League will investigate suspected payments made to secret offshore companies by Chelsea during Roman Abramovich's tenure at the helm. The subject of the investigation itself is 'millions of pounds' with some of the potential consequences including possible heavy fines and even points deductions should they be found guilty of wrongdoing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest investigation into Chelsea's behind-the-scenes dealings comes at a time where the club are spending a boatload of money on new transfers. Since Abramovich was forced to depart the club in May 2022, the club have spent well north of £600 million on signings under Todd Boehly, but they might still pay the price for dealings under the previous owner.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Their Premier League campaign gets underway against Liverpool on August 13, with the fans hoping for a successful start on the pitch while also praying this investigation doesn't result in unwanted consequences.