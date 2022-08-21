Chelsea’s Mendy slammed for goalkeeping gaffe against Leeds United: 'Bring back Kepa'

The Senegal international gifted the Peacocks a goal as the Blues went two goals down in the first 45 minutes

Edouard Mendy should be dropped for Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea first choice goalkeeper, according to fans who lashed out at the Senegal international’s blunder against Leeds United on Sunday.

After collecting a back pass from Thiago Silva, the African tried to take on onrushing Brenden Aaronson, who nicked the ball off his toes before tapping in from close range to give the Whites a well-deserved lead.

Things got worse for the Blues four minutes later as Rodrigo Moreno doubled the advantage for Leeds following an assist from Jack Harrison.

Exasperated by the awful mistake, enthusiasts stormed social media to lash out at the 30-year-old, while calling on Thomas Tuchel to hand Kepa a place in Chelsea’s starting XI.

Mendy was lured from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks as costly errors had crept into Kepa’s game.

Appreciatively, he proved to be one of their bargain signings, keeping 13 clean sheets in his first 17 games for the Stamford Bridge giants.

Some fans also hit out at new signing Kalidou Koulibaly for putting up a below-par outing at Elland Road.