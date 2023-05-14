The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United has broken the record for biggest attendance in a women's domestic football match.

77,390 attended FA Cup final

Set new domestic record in women's football

First Women's FA Cup final to sell out Wembley

WHAT HAPPENED? A massive 77,390 people were in attendance at Wembley Stadium as Chelsea fought to win a third straight FA Cup, while United are looking for their first ever success in the competition. Sunday's game is also the first Women's FA Cup final to sell out the stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The attendance breaks the previous record for a domestic match in the women's game, which had been set in 2019 when Barcelona faced Atletico Madrid, with a total of 60,739 spectators. The overall highest attendance for a women's match is 91,553, which was in the Champions League game between Barcelona and Real Madrid in March 2022.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The FA Cup is not the only trophy Chelsea and Manchester United are fighting for. United are one point ahead of Chelsea in the Women's Super League, but the Blues have a game in hand. Chelsea will come up against West Ham on Wednesday, while United will face Manchester City on May 21.