Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG in Champions League final according to fans after venue moved to Paris
In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Uefa has decided to move the venue of the Champions League final.
The game, earlier scheduled to be played at the GazProm Arena in Saint Petersburg, has now been moved to Stade de France in Paris. With the Russians stripped of hosting duties, and a new venue now in place, fans have responded by predicting the teams that will make it to the final.
With the competition still in the Round of 16 stage, the predictions are way ahead of the probability curve, but that hasn’t stopped fans from letting their imaginations loose and making bold claims as to which two teams will make it all the way.
The final is set to take place on the 26th of May, 2022 and we have kept for posterity these fans’ predictions for future scrutiny.