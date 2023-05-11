Chelsea and Man Utd in the hunt to sign controversial World Cup winner Emi Martinez

Dominic Booth
Emi Martinez Argentina World Cup 2022Getty
ChelseaManchester UnitedTransfersTottenham Hotspur

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez this summer.

  • Three English clubs in Martinez race
  • Argentina No.1 "likely to leave" Villa
  • Goalkeeper is colourful character

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report by TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Martinez is likely to seek a new club this summer, despite having a contract with Aston Villa until June 2027. The 30-year-old is apparently piquing the interest of United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

🏆 TOP STORY: Bellingham accepts Madrid contract

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Inter have a chance at UCL glory

🚨 MUST READ: Mou to PSG - an imminent disaster

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All three Premier League clubs mentioned in the report could be seeking new goalkeepers this summer. David de Gea is almost out of contract at United, Chelsea are reportedly unsure about Kepa Arrizabalaga's credentials, while Hugo Lloris is expected to leave Spurs after 11 years.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Martinez has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in world football, playing a vital role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, although his antics in the decisive penalty shootout against France – and afterwards in the celebrations – have made him a divisive and controversial character.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez of Argentina after the 2022 World Cup finalGettyEmi Martinez Aston Villa 16:9GettyEmi Martinez World Cup 2022Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? He'll be in action for Villa as they take on Tottenham in the Premier League this Saturday.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

72423 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

  • 38%Harry Kane
  • 46%Victor Osimhen
  • 7%Randal Kolo Muani
  • 9%Wout Weghorst
72423 Votes

Editors' Picks