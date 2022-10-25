Chelsea loanee Lukaku facing 'race against time' to be at a 'high level' for World Cup, says Belgium doctor

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku is facing a ''race against time'' to be fully match fit for the World Cup, according to Belgium's team doctor.

Injured against Lazio in August

Hasn't played since

Expected to return this week

WHAT HAPPENED? The thigh injury suffered by Lukaku almost two months ago was only initially expected to keep him out for a few weeks but he is still yet to have made his comeback for Inter - the club he returned to on loan from Chelsea in the summer. While he could be back to play some part in the Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday, he is running out of time to get minutes on the pitch ahead of the World Cup.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking about the Chelsea loanee's fitness, Belgium team doctor Kristof Sas is worried about how ready he will be for the mid-season tournament. He told HLN: ''It will be a race against the clock, not to get him medically fit, but at a high level. Rhythm is important for every player. On the one hand, players who get injured right before the start of the tournament are much less likely to get fit. On the other hand, players who have less rhythm start the tournament at a disadvantage, because normally everyone starts it in the same rhythm."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Belgium have had a strong team for a number of years now and this World Cup feels like the last real chance the current 'Golden Generation' have at winning the trophy after coming third four years ago in Russia. The Red Devils will want Lukaku fit and firing in time for their opener against Canada on November 23.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The 29-year-old has the luxury of having up to six games at club level to build his match fitness between now and the World Cup. Belgium also have two warm-up friendlies before the start of the tournament, against Iraq and Egypt, so he may also be able to benefit from those.