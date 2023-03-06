'No one knows' - Chelsea loanee Joao Felix unsure on future despite talk of permanent transfer from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has admitted he is unsure of what the future holds for his career beyond this season as talk of a permanent transfer to Chelsea hots up.

Felix not sure about his future

Insists he's happy at Chelsea

Completed loan switch from Atletico in January

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid reports of Chelsea looking to make his transfer a permanent one when the summer window opens, Felix has played down all discussions of his future and insisted he doesn't yet know where it lies beyond the current campaign. Chelsea paid Atletico Madrid £11 million ($13m) to take the Portuguese forward on loan until the end of the season, and he has quickly settled in at Stamford Bridge

WHAT THEY SAID: Felix discussed life at Chelsea in an interview with ELEVEN Sports Portugal.

"I think I needed it (the loan)," He admitted. "When I left Atletico I thought it was good for me and them."

He then added: "I think the future, no one knows. Now I am just focused on tomorrow’s game. After that, we don’t know what will happen.

"The club is so big is amazing, everyone behind the club is so good so I am happy to be here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite receiving a red card on his Chelsea debut against Fulham in January which saw him pick up a three-match suspension, the 23-year-old has impressed for the most part at his new club. Felix is thriving with greater attacking freedom and scored his first goal for the club on his first match back against West Ham.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with making the deal permanent despite not having an option to buy included in their current loan deal, and must also be aware of the fact they could miss out on Champions League football next season. A seriously poor run of form sees them languishing in 10th in the Premier League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Felix can further strengthen his position as a commodity come the summer if he fires Chelsea to a comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.