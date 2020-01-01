Chelsea-linked Ghana striker Boakye holding on to England dream

The 27-year-old Red Star Belgrade frontman opens up on his career ambitions

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has not given up hope of playing in England after failed attempts in the past.

The former Juventus man has long spoken of a desire to grace the Premier League before calling time on his playing career.

In 2017, he was reported to be nearing a move to Chelsea but the transfer ultimately fell through. He was also once linked to Arsenal and Newcastle United.

More teams

“I had the opportunity to go to England but a deal didn’t go through," Boakye said in a TV3 Live Chat on Twitter.

"I am training hard to get to England because it's one of my dreams. I want to play in England before I retire.

“It doesn’t matter the club I will play [for] but any of the Premier League clubs will do.

"Some time back, there was some interest from clubs like West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea, Newcastle United and a couple of others but the move couldn’t happen, so I had to move to China.”

Article continues below

Boakye had spent most of his career in Italy where he also played for Genoa, Sassuolo, Atalanta and Latina.

He had brief spells in Spain, the Netherlands and China playing for Elche in 2013-14, 2015 and 2018 respectively.

In an injury-plagued 2019-20 season, the 27-year-old has made nine league appearances for Red Star in the Serbian top-flight, scoring once.