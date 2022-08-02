Chelsea-linked Fofana posts cryptic Instagram message amid transfer speculation

His words come on the same day manager Brendan Rodgers declared he was not for sale

Wesley Fofana has removed any mention of Leicester City from his Instagram bio and also posted a cryptic Instagram story, as speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea continues. Fofana has been an inspired addition since arriving at the King Power Stadium in October 2020 and returned to his best last season after an extended period on the sidelines due to a broken leg.

This summer, the defender has reportedly been the subject of interest from the Blues, who are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

However, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that the defender is not for sale at any price.

What did Fofana post on Instagram?

@lawestt_ / IG

Despite the Foxes' reluctance to sell, Fofana's social media activity suggests he may have other ideas.

On Tuesday he removed Leicester from his Instagram bio and then ramped up the uncertainty with a not-so-subtle allusion that his future may lie elsewhere.

"My father told me you're going to annoy a lot of people when you start doing what's best for you and I've begun to realise it," the post read.

What has Rodgers said about Fofana's future?

The Leicester manager is preparing for the season with Fofana in his plans, recently stating: "No, he’s not for sale.

"When we looked at him he had made 17 league starts. Everyone had a look at him back then but he’s come here, really flourished and developed, not just as a player but as a young man.

"He really respects the club, I’ve got no doubt that in the future he’ll be on that [highest] stage but he’s very comfortable, he feels good here.

"He has a great relationship with his team-mates which is important and there’s no doubt he will grace that stage. But for now he’s here, he’s developing and like I said he’s not for sale."

Could Leicester be forced to sell Fofana?

Rodgers has been open about the fact that Leicester - who are the only club in Europe's major five leagues not to make a signing this summer - will not be able to add to their squad before trimming its numbers beforehand.

Should Fofana agitate for a move to the capital, the Foxes may be tempted to cash in and give themselves some breathing room in the transfer market.