Chelsea teenager Hall reveals he was 'shaking' after learning he would make debut vs Chesterfield in FA Cup

Chelsea teenager Lewis Hall admitted he was almost overcome by nerves after making his debut in Saturday's crushing FA Cup victory over Chesterfield.

The Blues encountered little resistance from their non-league opponents as they cruised to a 5-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

It proved a memorable afternoon for Hall, who completed the full 90 minutes in his first senior appearance in the middle of defence.

What has been said?

"Ever since I was a kid being at Chelsea this is what I worked towards. To finally get the opportunity and in front of my family and the amazing fans it is an incredible feeling," the 17-year-old beamed to the BBC after the final whistle.

"I came through the development system at six to eight and got my first contract at nine and have been progressing to this moment.

"We had a meeting during the day when he [Thomas Tuchel] announced the team and I was really nervous straight away. I saw my name on the team sheet and I was shaking. It took a few hours to process it."

Tuchel's view on Hall

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel saw his side dominate throughout on Saturday, with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku and Andreas Christensen all netting within the first 40 minutes and Hakim Ziyech adding a fifth after the break.

He was also delighted to see Hall make an impact, while being rather surprised to hear his voice.

"Did he say much in his interview? I haven't heard him speak so much in training!" Tuchel joked to the BBC.

"But he deserved to play, he is a nice guy and very calm. A huge opportunity at Stamford Bridge. He took his chance and was hugely involved in some of the goals. Happy for him."

Tuchel added to reporters: "The quality he showed was very calm and very good in our possession games and the little games he trained in. We never really trained with the full squad so it was more small-sided games but he was good.

Article continues below

"He deserved to start and we needed a pause for Toni (Rudgier), Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Marcos (Alonso) in defence and that's why. We had three defenders left and he was one of them. It was very clear what we demand from the players in the position and that helps them.

"It's a very supportive dressing room and there is a supportive attitude from all the more experienced players so this is very good for the young boys."

Further reading