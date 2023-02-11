'That's handball!' - Chelsea left absolutely fuming as VAR strangely DOESN'T award penalty against Tomas Soucek in West Ham draw

Gill Clark
|
Enzo Fernandez 2022-23Getty
ChelseaWest Ham UnitedWest Ham United vs ChelseaPremier League

Chelsea were left fuming in east London after seeing the referee and VAR decide against awarding a late penalty for a handball by Tomas Soucek.

  • Chelsea denied late penalty
  • Tomas Soucek escapes handball appeal
  • Blues held at West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? There was late drama at the London Stadium on Saturday as VAR failed to award a late penalty to the visitors. Chelsea appealed for a spot-kick after Tomas Soucek appeared to handle a shot from Conor Callagher but VAR did not give the decision after a brief check.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea will feel hard done by after being denied a late chance to win the game from the spot. The Blues had opened the scoring, through Joao Felix's first goal for the club, before former player Emerson equalised for West Ham.

WHAT THEY SAID: The failure to award the penalty was met by frustration on the pitch by the Chelsea players. Former referee Peter Walton told BT Sport he felt it was a "clear penalty", while commentator Jermaine Jenas was also convinced and said "that's handball" after watching the replay.

IN A PHOTO:

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizalaga appeals in vain to referee Craig Pawson.

Kepa Arrizabalaga Chelsea complaining with refGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Blues now turn their attentions to Europe and head to Germany for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

