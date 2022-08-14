Chelsea fans slam Taylor's performance against Tottenham Hotspur: 'The worst referee ever'

Anthony Taylor is the worst referee 'in football history', according to certain Chelsea fans who are dismayed with his handling of Sunday’s Premier League derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
Kalidou Koulibaly had given the Blues a first-half lead at Stamford Bridge, nevertheless, Antonio Conte’s Spurs ensured that the game ended in a 2-2 draw with Pierre Hojbjerg and Harry Kane finding the net too.
Taylor made controversial calls especially in the build-up to Spurs' goals. Thomas Tuchel’s side settled for a point before their home fans.
Immediately after the final whistle, fans went on social media to show their discontent with the 43-year-old referee.
Which better view did Anthony Taylor need to spot the pull on Cucurella hair, pic.twitter.com/P0pIeM5mNk— Oludaisi Habeeb (@OludaisiHabeeb) August 14, 2022
@EPLArena it will be wrong for the the Premier league fa to allow #AnthonyTaylor officiate a @cfc match again after today, and if assigned one, @cfc should protest against it— A. S. A. LICET (@ajibola_akeem) August 14, 2022
The only thing Anthony Taylor is good at,is dishing out Red cards.The bald head doesn't know jack about officiating.— david chinoyerem (@DavidChinoyerem) August 14, 2022
Now, away from Anthony Taylor's madness.— Oluwaseun P. (@OluwaseunP) August 14, 2022
Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz should be finishing off their chances. Kante's decision making/quality of passing in the final third needs to improve. And it looks like we need four more players to add depth to our squad.
AnthonyTaylor Out— IQ_MI⭐️❤️ (@harbodunerine) August 14, 2022
Sack Anthony Taylor now @FA— 𝕮𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖋𝖎𝖊𝖉𝖊𝖑 ✪ (@CertifiedEL) August 14, 2022
Anthony Taylor, I have no words— Ozioma (@_Oz__i) August 14, 2022
Clear Anthony Taylor is jealous of cucu’s hair #anthonytaylorout— Eni🔥 (@blackboy_eni) August 14, 2022
Congratulations Anthony Taylor MOTM #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/iCQfPKtSG7— Yusuf Quadri (@kaptain_kolapo) August 14, 2022
How is Anthony Taylor still officiating??? Disgraceful to watch🤦🏽♂️— O.A (@sir_mufasa) August 14, 2022
How is Anthony Taylor officiating so many Chelsea games? Becoming intentional at this point— TchidiO (@silversurferng) August 14, 2022
How is Anthony Taylor still allowed to be the ref for Chelsea games? Embarrassing league.— Enthroned 👑 (@Solyemy) August 14, 2022
Anthony Taylor should have given himself a red card.
When it is Chelsea and Taylor is the referee - You can kill a Chelsea player and nothing will happen 🤣— I 🗣️⚽On📺&📻 (@iam_ramires) August 14, 2022
What a joke of a referee🤡#fraud#EnglishPremierLeague
Spurs fans praised their team for the point secured at Stamford Bridge, which they claimed show the club's seriousness this season.
Come on you spurs !— joseph irvin (@josephi90310402) August 14, 2022
To Dare is to Do ..Come on you SPURS pic.twitter.com/uJbdxiPgZu— Abanoub 🇪🇬 (@pop_awny) August 14, 2022
Come on you little beauties!! Brilliant result away from home. Up the spurs!! #COYS— Dan Boswell (@DanBoswell92) August 14, 2022
COME ON YOU SPURS— bloć.eth (@tolanism) August 14, 2022
Chelsea should have won about 16-2…. Thank goodness they choked! COME ON YOU SPURS!!!— Jordan Long (@longboy2406) August 14, 2022
Instant reaction to the game.— tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) August 14, 2022
Soak it all in.
COME ON YOU SPURS. https://t.co/MhRKTGy3LT
COME. ON. YOU. SPURS.— Omniverse (@omniverse_bot) August 14, 2022
Spurs
Come on you spurs— antonio fc🤍🤍 / Cityzhaland💙💙 (@mazok01) August 14, 2022
"I am not passive. If I see aggression, I answer with aggression."— Nithin Prasad (@Np17Spurs) August 14, 2022
My manager
Come on you Spurs
In the four-goal thriller, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were engaged in a brawl with security men called upon to hold the managers back.
Although both were sent off by referee Taylor, the former has been praised for standing up for his team.
Kudos to Thomas Tuchel for coming out to put these fraud where they belong.— I 🗣️⚽On📺&📻 (@iam_ramires) August 14, 2022
We can't continue to lie to ourselves that English Premier League is the best, while poor officiating is the other of the day
Anthony Taylor must be sanctioned and excused out of Chelsea's future match pic.twitter.com/6zYfsjrsoB
Super Tommy Tuchel— SB (@sbkbellz) August 14, 2022
Super Tommy Tuchel Went Full Mourinho 2.0— G.O.A.T (@maxchfc) August 14, 2022
WEVE GOT SUPER TOMMY TUCHEL💙— Kashmiri (@KashmiriLegend) August 14, 2022
"You look at me when I'm shaking your hand."- Super Tommy Tuchel https://t.co/fEvizspima pic.twitter.com/DjeiMvTFNY— Akhona Nkangana (@Akhona_Nkangana) August 14, 2022
We’ve got super Tommy Tuchel 🎵🎵🎵— Jack (@JD19950) August 14, 2022
Tuchel was like 'Dey look eyes wella o, You go collect' @ChelseaFC #CHETOT Super Tommy Tuchel Cucurella James Conte Koulibaly Kane Son pic.twitter.com/ih952gy1Bu— The Public Nobody (@MajorMikes) August 14, 2022
My Manager Super Tommy Tuchel pic.twitter.com/R8GJxrnY21— JayMw🇲🇼 (@ZabetaMw15) August 14, 2022
A manager that can fight for his team... My coach - Super Tommy Tuchel.— VIRALLY ❁ (@CFC_Virally) August 14, 2022
#cfc #Chelsea #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/CYIqMqiYWO
Addressing the media after the game, Tuchel talked of his disappointment at the officiating and the incident saw him sent off.
“I cannot understand how the first goal is not offside, and I cannot understand since when players can pull other people’s hair and stay on the pitch,” he said.
“There is no explanation, and I don’t want to accept it. I have no words for it. Both goals should not stand, and then it’s a fair result.’