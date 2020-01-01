Chelsea exercise option to extend Caballero's contract until 2021

The veteran Argentina goalkeeper's deal had been set to expire at the end of the June but he has now signed on for another year

Chelsea have exercised their option to extend Willy Caballero's contract until 2021, Goal has learned.

The goalkeeper's previous deal was due to expire at the end of June, but the Argentina international has impressed manager Frank Lampard with his professionalism this season, with the 38-year-old proving a reliable understudy for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Caballero's decision to sign on for an additional year represents another boost for Chelsea, having already persuaded Olivier Giroud to turn down the chance to join Inter on a free transfer this summer in favour of remaining at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues still have two players on contracts that are set to expire on June 30 in Willian and Pedro, and both are attracting interest from elsewhere.

Brazil international Willian is being courted by two of Chelsea's London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham, while fellow winger Pedro looks more likely to move overseas, with Roma and Real Betis among those chasing the Spaniard's signature.

Both could still see out the season at Stamford Bridge, even if the campaign is extended into August because of the coronavirus pandemic, given the Premier League has granted clubs permission to organise temporary, short-term deals with players.

Chelsea would still need to come to an agreement with the pair, however, and Willian's situation could prove particularly difficult to resolve.

The Corinthians academy product is seeking a new, three-year deal but the Blues are unwilling to grant such a lengthy extension to a player who turns 32 in August.

Lampard, though, is unsurprisingly keen to bring an end to all of the uncertainty as quickly as possible, so that the squad can focus on a possible resumption of play in the Premier League next month.

“We have big players [out of contract], so that's something I'm obviously looking at very carefully,” the Blues boss told Sky Sports News.

“The ones who are out of contract here have been great servants for the club, and actually have a lot of feelings for the club.

“Of course, they'll be concerned about themselves, but hopefully that arrangement can be made so they can stay with us.

“I would love the squad to look as it has all season, but we'll have to see how that works.”

Meanwhile, 18-year-old academy star Tino Anjorin has also agreed a new deal with Chelsea, the details of which will be confirmed as soon as an official contract signing can be arranged.

Elsewhere, Tammy Abraham is close to committing himself to the club beyond 2021, with the forward's representatives now in advanced talks with the Blues over a lengthy extension.