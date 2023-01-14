Chelsea executives fly to Poland to hijack Arsenal's Mudryk deal with €100m bid

Chelsea have made a dramatic attempt to hijack Arsenal's touted transfer move for Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports.

WHAT HAPPENED? While the Gunners have heavily been linked with the Shakhtar Donetsk winger all winter, the Blues have remained in the picture too. And now, according to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea board have flown to Poland in an attempt to reach a verbal agreement over a €100 million ($108m/£89m) offer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have already failed with two bids but a breakthrough in negations was understood to have been made Saturday. This may well have been what prompted the Blues to make a last-ditch attempt to gazump the Gunners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite Chelsea's apparent interest, Romano insists that Mudryk's position is crucial in all of this and that could play into Arsenal's hands with north London widely understood to be his preferred destination.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? It seems likely that Shakhtar will accept whatever offer is highest from the two teams. However, if Mudryk really wants to play for Arsenal, then he may be able to force his way there, regardless of any late offer from the Blues.