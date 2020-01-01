Chelsea enquire over Napoli striker Mertens as Lampard's striker search goes on

The Blues have been on the hunt for attacking reinforcements during the January window and are now eyeing the Belgium international forward

Chelsea have made an enquiry over the possibility of signing Napoli striker Dries Mertens in the final days of the January transfer window.

Frank Lampard has made no secret of the fact he is keen to add attacking reinforcements to his squad this month but has been left frustrated in his pursuit of genuine competition for Tammy Abraham.

The Blues have been keen on Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani, with the Uruguay international having made it clear to the French champions that he wishes to leave the club.

But Cavani remains hopeful that his destination will be Atletico Madrid rather than Stamford Bridge, and as such Chelsea are now changing direction with just over 48 hours until the window shuts.

Despite Mertens being out of contract at the end of the season, Napoli are reluctant to let him leave this month.

The Belgium international is ranked second in the club's list of all-time goalscorers on 118, and needs to find the net on just three more occasions to pull level with Marek Hamsik at the top of the charts.

But a strained relationship with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has now put his future in doubt, with reports in Italy suggesting he is coming to the end of his time at the San Paolo.

Chelsea could sign the 32-year-old - who they previously coveted when Antonio Conte was in charge in 2017 - on a pre-contract agreement for the summer, but Lampard wants a striker immediately and has previously stated that the club are targeting 'short-term' options to help support top scorer Tammy Abraham.

The England international is currently nursing an ankle injury, meaning the burden has fallen on an out-of-form Michy Batshuayi and wantaway Olivier Giroud to lead the line in his absence.

Giroud has reportedly emerged as a target for Tottenham despite having agreed personal terms with Inter.

The Serie A giants cannot agree a fee for the France international with Chelsea, and though Giroud is deemed surplus to requirements by Lampard, it is unlikely he will be allowed to join Spurs either given he would be strengthening a direct rival.

Tottenham's apparent interest in Giroud comes as they look set to potentially miss out on signing AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

The Poland international would prefer a move to north London, but Milan have received a bid from Hertha Berlin that is deemed far better than the loan with an option to buy proposal that Tottenham have put on the table.

Chelsea are unlikely to buy anyone other than a forward ahead of Friday evening's deadline, though there could be further outgoings alongside Giroud.

Pedro has emerged as a target for Roma, who despite being on the verge of signing Barcelona youngster Carles Perez have indicated that their business is not done yet.

Inter Miami, New York City FC and Vissel Kobe are also keen on the ex-Barca winger as he runs down the final months of his own contract in west London.

Ike Ugbo, meanwhile, has rejected offers from the Championship and Eredivisie to remain on loan at Roda JC until the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for the Dutch second division side this term.