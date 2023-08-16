Chelsea get a taste of their own medicine! Elye Wahi rejects Blues offer and decides to join West Ham instead

Chelsea are reportedly set to miss out on Eyle Wahi as the striker has set his heart on joining West Ham.

West Ham aggressively pursue Elye Wahi

Striker chooses West Ham over Chelsea

Moyes wants to reinforce attacking department

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Footmercato, Wahi has turned down Chelsea's offer to embrace West Ham. After moving away from the Harry Maguire deal, the Hammers are using the funds to pursue other targets and are interested in the Montpellier striker. Chelsea seem set to lose out but are on the verge of landing Romeo Lavia, who followed Moises Caicedo in snubbing an offer from Liverpool to join the Blues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A RMC Sport report states that West Ham have made a £30 million ($38m) offer for the youngster, almost the same amount they had kept aside for Maguire. Whereas Footmercato believes that the Blues have allegedly made an offer of £23m ($27m) for the 20-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report also mentions that Wahi is unsure about Chelsea's sporting project and believes that he would get more minutes at West Ham, despite the Blues having just Nicolas Jackson as a typical No. 9. Whereas, at London Stadium he has to compete against Michail Antonio and Danny Ings after Gianluca Scamacca departed to Atalanta.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Chelsea submit an improved offer for Wahi, as they desperately seek a striker to pair up with Jackson up front.