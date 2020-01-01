Chelsea defender Marc Guehi completes loan move to Swansea

The teenage centre-back will continue his development at the Liberty Stadium over the next six months, with the Swans currently chasing promotion

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi has joined Swansea on loan until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 19-year-old has already taken in a training session with his new team-mates, and will be available for selection when the Swans take in a trip to Cardiff on Sunday.

Guehi was only able to appear in two Carabao Cup matches for Chelsea in the first half of the season, with the wait for his full Premier League debut still ongoing.

The talented England U21 international is likely to play far more regularly at the Liberty Stadium, where he will now remain until the summer before making a return to Stamford Bridge.

Guehi was born in the Ivory Coast and signed for Chelsea at the tender age of eight, before making his way through the club's youth ranks.

He played a key role in the Blues U18s treble success back in 2017, and was subsequently rewarded with his first professional contract for the club.

