Chelsea confirm Chilwell to miss World Cup as England suffer major injury blow

Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after Chelsea confirmed the defender suffered a significant hamstring injury against Dinamo Zagreb.

WHAT HAPPENED? After limping off against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, Chilwell's worst fears have been proven true. The Blues confirmed that the defender had undergone a scan and that the results were not good, with the left-back expressing his anguish at missing out on a "dream" of appearing at a World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chilwell was set to battle Luke Shaw to be England's first-choice left-back in Qatar but will now be forced to sit out the tournament, with Kieran Trippier likely to be the Manchester United defender's main challenger.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Not only does it add to England's injury issues, but Chelsea's as well. Reece James is also currently sidelined after sustaining a knee injury against AC Milan and he is facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. It's also unclear if Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Philips will be ready in time, giving Gareth Southgate quite the selection headache.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHILWELL? The full-back will undergo a period of rehabilitation with Chelsea, with it being suggested that he could be out until February.