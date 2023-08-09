Breakthrough? Chelsea finally closing in on signing Brighton's Moises Caicedo - and they want him to face Liverpool on Sunday

Chelsea are closing in on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and want the deal done before their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

  • Seagulls holding out for £100m
  • Chelsea's last bid was in region of £80m
  • Blues face Liverpool on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? A transfer saga that has stretched across the whole summer, it would appear Chelsea are edging closer and closer to landing their man. According to The Guardian, the Blues want the 21-year-old in their squad for their first game of the season against Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Talks have moved forward this week after the player missed a pre-season friendly and snubbed training in a bid to force a transfer. However, it is still unclear whether Chelsea will meet Brighton's £100 million ($127m) valuation of the midfielder, with their last bid falling some £20m ($25m) short.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having impressed for the Seagulls last season, it would be another major blow for Roberto De Zerbi's side, given Alexis Mac Allister also departed the Amex this summer, signing for Liverpool.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Caicedo(C)Getty ImagesMauricio Pochettino, Manager of ChelseaGetty ImagesDe Zerbi Brighton 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? As mentioned, Chelsea face Liverpool in their Premier League opener this Sunday, in what promises to be a fascinating contest. It remains to be seen whether Caicedo will line up for them, though.

