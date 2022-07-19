Chelsea boss Tuchel issues verdict on Broja's future amid transfer speculation

West Ham and Everton are both interested in the former Southampton loanee, but his coach expects him to stay put this summer

Thomas Tuchel does not expect Chelsea forward Armando Broja to depart the club this summer, despite interest from a host of Premier League rivals.

The attacker spent last season on loan with Southampton and has attracted the attention of several other top-flight clubs, including West Ham and Everton.

But speaking before his side take on MLS outfit Charlotte as part of their pre-season tour of the United States, Tuchel stated that while he knows of interest in the forward, he anticipates he will stay at Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

What has Tuchel said on Broja's future?

"I don't expect Armando to leave," Tuchel told his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's game.

"We are aware of offers and interest. We will take this decision together with the owner and the player.

"When he was here I was aware that he was trying to impress and become a Chelsea player as soon as possible."

What are Chelsea's attacking options this term?

With Romelu Lukaku dispatched back to Inter on loan, a potential place for Broja has opened up at the front of the Blues' attack, with Tuchel's outright strike options more limited than before.

While new recruit Raheem Sterling could feasibly function as a nine, the England winger is anticipated to operate out wide for the Blues this season.

Chelsea's only nominal strike options therefore are Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Michy Batshuayi, with Broja possibly set to battle the latter for the back-up spot - unless Tuchel acquires another major marksman up front.