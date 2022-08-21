'Everything went wrong!' - Chelsea boss Tuchel explains horror experience at Leeds

The manager claims issues began long before the match and got worse from there

Thomas Tuchel said that "everything went wrong" on Sunday as Chelsea lost 3-0 to Leeds - and he added that the problems started with pre-match transportation.

A howler from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gifted USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson the opener, before Rodrigo grabbed his fourth goal in three games to double the lead before half-time. Chelsea struggled to gain any momentum at any point, and Jack Harrison added a to pile on the misery.

Kalidou Koulibaly then saw red with five minutes to go, capping off what was a disastrous afternoon for the Blues.

What did Tuchel say about the performance?

Tuchel blamed several culprits for his side's below par outing, starting with the journey to Leeds.

"Everything that can go wrong, did go wrong," he told BBC Sport. "It started yesterday. We had no plane to arrive so we came on the bus. The players could fly but for the coaching staff it was a long ride on the bus.

"It continued today. We lost the game in the first 20 minutes, where we were clearly better and had huge chances. A lot of touches in the box but we miss the target and do not take what we deserve. We then stopped doing what we were doing good and it was even for 15 minutes and in those we gave two presents."

Getty Images

He added: "We didn’t see it coming. We got frustrated because we had a good start, created huge chances, but we got frustrated. We conceded the first goal and then after the second one almost lost the match there and then."

'Clearly the better team'

Tuchel believes that his side were unlucky and the goals were down to their mistakes and not Leeds' performance.

"We were clearly the better team," he said. "They do what they do. I don't see that a set-piece and own goal [Mendy's mistake] are due to the style. They are mistakes.

"If we give goals away like this that are totally unnecessary and when we are totally in charge we cannot win football matches. We tried second-half and I am disappointed we lost that half as well. They made the maximum of their half-chances and we did not."

How can Tuchel rectify this defeat?

With less than two weeks left in the transfer market, time is running out for Tuchel to bolster his squad. The Blues have been heavily linked with Wesley Fofana of Leicester City and were handed a boost as he was left out of the match-day squad on Saturday.

Chelsea posed very little attacking threat against Leeds, managing just three shots on target all game. Tuchel has been rumoured to be looking to link back up with Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, as Barcelona look to shift the attacker in order to help their financial situation.