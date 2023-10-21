'A different person' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino explains the changes in-form Mykhailo Mudryk has gone through since he took charge at Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino has explained the remarkable changes that in-form Mykhailo Mudryk has undergone since the Argentine's arrival as Chelsea manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukrainian is finally beginning to deliver on the promise that saw Chelsea splash out a fee of £89 million ($107m) to prise him away from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. Pochettino believes a renewed sense of confidence and the player's further adaptation to the club have been they keys.

WHAT THEY SAID: "After three months he is not a completely different player because we are not magic but he is a different person.

“We are starting to see how lovely this guy is. He is so sensitive and smart; he is so clever. And how important it is to give confidence in life and in life to trust. When people trust they can be open and start to express their talent in football.

“Misha [Mudryk] is doing really well in his relationships with the team, the coaching staff, the medical staff, with the club. That is a massive improvement."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk certainly endured a difficult start to life in west London with his struggles symbolising the the chaos under new co-owner Todd Boehly's remarkable recruitment policy. With the impact of the summer arrival of Pochettino and the easing of Chelsea's injury list, Blues fans are finally starting to see glimpses of the talent that the 22-year-old winger undoubtedly has.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND MUDRYK? Chelsea and Mudryk's upturn faces a stern test this evening when Arsenal travel across London for the game of the weekend at Stamford Bridge.