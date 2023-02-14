'It's quite a common problem' - Chelsea boss Graham Potter responds to Mykhailo Mudryk's apparent dig at Marc Cucurella

Graham Potter has played down reports of Mykhailo Mudryk firing a dig at teammate Marc Cucurella and insists the issue is a 'common' one.

Potter plays down argument suggestions

Insists Mudryk's gripe was tactical and normal

Ukrainian visibly frustrated at Cucurella vs West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? Tensions continue to flare at Stamford Bridge with Potter's side well and truly stuck in the mud and results failing to pick up. A 1-1 draw against West Ham was the latest disappointment, where the Blues started strongly but again unravelled as their new-look team continues to gel. One sticking point became apparent though, with Mudryk appearing visibly annoyed at Cucurella when the Spaniard failed to pick up his forward run and instead passed inside, before apologising.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite the incident and reported tension, Potter insisted the camp was happy: "There's no problem in terms of anything sinister. If anything, it's teammates understanding each other. It's quite a common problem I'd say. When to pass? What point? What time? Playing against a back five, West Ham made it difficult to access the wideman's feet or when to make the runs.

"Misha, that is his third game. So there's no problem, it's just a challenge of understanding."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cucurella has struggled to get to grips with life as a Chelsea player since making the £60m move from Brighton last summer and was sarcastically cheered by fans as he was substituted at the London Stadium.

Mudryk - who signed for the club in January despite being linked heavily with Arsenal - came under fire for his reaction to Chelsea's left-back when he failed to pick out the pass to the Ukrainian. After the game, Mudryk' Instagram account was spotted 'liking' a post that criticised his teammate's passing, which it then 'unliked' after fans became aware.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK AND CUCURELLA? While the defender's struggles have been constantly talked about, Mudryk has now failed to score in any of his first three games since signing for Chelsea. He has to turn that around swiftly if the club are to improve on the pitch.