'If I have to go, I will' - Chelsea & Spurs managerial candidate Ruben Amorim speaks out on Premier League links

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham brought Antonio Conte's 17-month reign to an end last week, with his assistant Cristian Stellini stepping in as his replacement until the end of the season. Spurs' London rivals Chelsea also decided to make a change in the dugout on Monday, axing Graham Potter less than seven months into his five-year contract. Sporting head coach Amorim has been touted as a candidate for both permanent vacancies in the Premier League, and although he wants to remain respectful to his current employers, the 38-year-old is not ruling out a possible move to England.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I really like being here, I’ve seen many coaches move to other championships and they weren’t happier," he told reporters. "This is an important factor. I’m not looking for anything, I value what I have and not what is said. I’ve had contact with other clubs, Sporting knows, but I want to stay. If I have to leave, either because I’ve been pushed by white handkerchiefs or because I’ve gone to another club, it will happen naturally. I won’t be the one to open the door, Sporting deserves respect.

"If I have to go, I will. If I want to go, I tell the president, Hugo Viana, and I will, but I already said: I want to fulfill the contract, I have very clear objectives for what I want to do. Anyone who wants me will have to pay the clause because that’s my way of doing things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amorim has worked wonders at Sporting, guiding the club to the Portuguese league title in the 2020-21 season. He has also delivered two Taca da Liga titles, and claimed the scalp of current Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Europa League as Sporting edged their round of 16 tie after a second-leg penalty shootout.

WHAT NEXT? As Chelsea and Spurs continue with their hunt for a full-time manager, Amorim will focus on Sporting's next fixture against Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga.