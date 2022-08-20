Charly Musonda: Zambia prospect keen to resurrect career at Levante after failed Chelsea stint

The 25-year-old failed to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge but he is confident of turning the tide with the Spanish second division side

Zambian prospect Charly Musonda is delighted to begin a new chapter at Spanish second division side Levante after being released by Chelsea this summer.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea despite huge prospects when he broke through the youth ranks, making just seven appearances for the club since 2012.

Musonda, who has represented Belgium at youth level, had three loan spells since 2015, to Real Betis, Celtic and Eredivisie side Vitesse, but failed to impress and spent the last two seasons playing for the Chelsea U23 side.

He has, however, been handed a route back to the top by the Segunda Division club after signing a two-year contract and he has hopes of turning his career around.

“The new chapter begins, I never gave up working to one day be able to return to the field, and do what I love doing the most, years have passed and still I have faith, still I love football,” Musonda said on social media regarding his transfer to Spain.

“I still believe in working hard and enjoying the dedication that comes with pursuing my dreams. I’m looking forward to starting this new chapter with my new teammates, and to fight together to achieve our goals this season in an amazing country that is so passionate about the game, it will take time but step by step into the decade,” he added.

Born in Brussels to Zambian parents, Musonda started his career at Anderlecht's youth setup and at 15, he was linked to a host of European giants such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City before Chelsea won the race as he signed for the Blues in June 2012.

He joined Chelsea, along with his two older brothers, after the club agreed to pay a compensation fee to Anderlecht before signing his professional contract the following year after already being a regular with the U18 side.

He, however, struggled to make the step up, and was loaned out to Betis, Celtic and Vitesse but a combination of injuries and bad form saw him fail in his bid to advance his career.

Levante is the second club he is joining this summer after leaving Belgian side Zulte Waregem having gone missing just days after signing for them in July following impressive displays while on trial.

The club admitted to not knowing his whereabouts after as he failed to turn up for training upon receiving the offer.

If he manages to revive his career in Spain, the midfielder could end up playing for Zambia in the near future since he is eligible for a Chipolopolo call given he has not turned up for the Belgium national team.