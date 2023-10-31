'I'd like to change the way the story ended' - Lionel Messi confirms Barcelona return plan as Inter Miami superstar admits 2021 departure left a 'bitter taste'

Lionel Messi has confirmed his plan to return to Barcelona, with the Inter Miami superstar admitting his 2021 departure left a "bitter taste".

Left Barcelona in 2021 & joined PSG

Turned down Barca offer in 2023

Does still want to say proper goodbye

WHAT HAPPENED? In the summer of 2021, the Argentine football icon bid an emotional goodbye to Barcelona as their financial struggles made it impossible for the club to fund a contract extension for him. After his deal with Paris Saint-Germain expired in the summer of 2023, a retracing of steps to Camp Nou was speculated on, but Messi decided against it and instead signed for MLS side Inter Miami.

Messi has not had the opportunity to bid a proper farewell to Barcelona fans and the 2022 World Cup winner confirmed his intention to fix that situation after winning his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There was a bitter taste when I left and I don’t like that. I'd like to change the way the story ended. I deserve to say goodbye to the people that gave me so much joy. If it happens I'll be very happy to be there of course," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca president, Joan Laporta, has insisted that their prodigal son would be welcomed with open arms at some point in future and mooted two possible dates for the much-anticipated reunion. He revealed that the club is in discussion with stakeholders to hold an official event for Messi either in June 2026, when Camp Nou renovations will be completely finished, or in November 2024, when the first team will officially return to their home stadium for matches.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will return to action with Inter Miami in 2024 and play a part in pre-season preparations ahead of the new MLS campaign, which is due to kick off in February.