Chan 2021 wrap: Reigning champions Morocco take control of Group C

On Tuesday, Zambia will play Tanzania in Group D while Guinea will entertain Namibia

Chan defending champions Morocco took control of Group C after a slim 1-0 win over Togo at Stade de la Réunification in Douala on Monday night.

Yahya Jabrane scored the lone goal to hand the Atlas Lions maximum points in the biennial competition held in Cameroon.

North African heavyweights came into the match against the Sparrowhawks hoping to have an easier tie, but they could not beat their organized opponents especially in the defence.

More teams

After 27 minutes of hard work, their zeal finally paid dividends. A foul was committed in the danger zone giving Jabrane a chance to score his team's first goal of the tournament.

Abdoul-Moubarak Aigba saved the initial spot-kick but the referee ruled the custodian had moved before the penalty was taken, giving the Morocco forward a chance to retake it, and this time around, he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Neither of the teams managed to get another goal despite a host of chances created especially in the last quarter of the game.

In the second match played at the same venue, Rwanda put up an impressive fight to hold Uganda to a goalless draw.

The two East African nations were meeting in the competition for the first time, but despite the many chances created, none managed to get the ball in the back of the net.

In the sixth minute, Rwanda had the first chance when the defenders let loose APR forward Jacques Tuyisenge just outside the 18-yard area. The skipper took a shot but Charles Lukwago was not troubled.

Amavubi settled earlier and their passes and patterns looked to trouble their opponents who looked to rely on counter-attacks earlier on.

It was Amavubi who came closest in the 30th minute. Muhadjiri Hakizimana picked a good ball about 30 yards from the goal and with the defenders reluctant to shut him down, he unleashed a rocket which came off the crossbar with Lukwago well beaten.

Rwanda, again, hit the woodwork in the 40th minute courtesy of Tuyisenge.

Article continues below

The second half saw fewer chances as both teams, seemingly, were content with a draw.

Morocco lead Group C with three points followed by Cranes and Amavubi who are on a point each. Togo are at the bottom with no point.

On Tuesday, Zambia will play Tanzania in Group D while Guinea will entertain Namibia.

