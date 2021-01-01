Chan 2021: Tanzania mentally prepared to face Zambia in opener – Kaseja

The veteran Taifa Stars custodian believes they have done enough to get ready for the competition in Cameroon

Tanzania custodian Juma Kaseja has explained their preparedness to face Zambia in the opening match of the African Nations Championship on Tuesday.

Taifa Stars are in Group D of the competition being held in Cameroon and will play Chipolopolo in their opening fixture at Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

The veteran keeper has now said they are determined to start the tournament on a winning note saying they have prepared well to take on the best in Africa.

“As the day to our first match approaches, the mentality of players is growing and we are all eager to feel the glimpse of playing in such a high profile football contest on the continent,” Kaseja said as quoted by Daily News.

“I believe that we are better poised to begin the competition positively by winning our encounter against Zambia which will help us a lot to boost our confidence prior to the follow-up matches.”

Kaseja has also revealed his inspiration to the young players in the squad, insisting he has told them to feel proud of fighting for their country and take each game seriously.

“The competition is here and they need to prove to people that they can do it and I strongly trust in them to do the commendable job for our nation,” Kaseja continued.

“We just need to give them full backing and always aim to win the first game which will surely provide the way forward as far as the entire contest is concerned.

“Aside from working for the country, they are also building their football careers because it is their life. With this mixture of old and young players in the team, I strongly believe that the squad will perform well.”

In an earlier interview, team manager Nadir Haroub, who featured for Tanzania during the same competition in 2009, also revealed how he has been inspiring the players heading into the tournament.

“I have told the players this is business, they are in business when playing football, the players need to know they have to perform well because all the scouts are here, it is easy to be spotted and end up to play in Europe and I have told the players to seize the chance and play good football,” Haroub continued.

“In 2009, most players I played with in this tournament are currently turning out for big clubs in Europe, so it is a great opportunity for our players to strive to do their best, I have told them what is at stake, I have told them it can change their careers for good and I hope it will inspire them to do well.”

The other fixture in Group D will see Guinea face Namibia on Tuesday.