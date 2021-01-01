Chan 2021: Rwanda ready to throw everything at Togo – Mashami

The Amavubi know they must put the ball in the back of the net and ultimately beat the Sparrowhawks if they are to progress

Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami has vowed to use everything at their disposal to beat Togo in their final Group C match of the African Nations Championship in Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Amavubi will come up against the Sparrowhawks at the Stade de Limbe looking for their first goal and first win that can help them to reach the group stage of the competition.

With champions Morocco taking on Uganda in the other group match, Rwanda coach Mashami is confident a win will boost their chances to qualify and has called on his team to be on the attack from the first whistle.

More teams

“We know it won’t be an easy game as we are up against one of the best teams in our group, but we are ready for the challenge, we will give everything,” Mashami said as quoted by New Times.

“We have big ambitions.”

Rwanda are yet to score a goal in the competition with their first two matches against Uganda and Morocco producing 0-0 draws.

Mashami is, however, optimistic his goal-shy team have the ability to end their drought against the West African side.

“We have been doing training sessions specifically for the strikers and attacking midfielders. I believe we have the ability to break this gridlock but it requires the efforts of the whole team, not just the strikers,” Mashami continued.

Ahead of the match, Rwanda received bad news as their attacking midfielder Bertrand Iradukunda was ruled out of the fixture after suffering a knee injury in a training session on Monday, January 25.

Article continues below

The club’s doctor Patrick Rutamu confirmed to the same publication that Iradukunda will be sidelined for 10 to 14 days and thus will not be available for the do-or-die clash.

Morocco, who are hoping to become the first back-to-back winners of the competition, are topping the group with four points, Togo are second with three, Rwanda third with two, while neighbours Uganda are bottom with one point.

Despite being last in the group, the Cranes are very much still in the tournament but they may need a big win against the North African giants to progress to the knock-out round.