Chan 2021: Kyeyune explains how McKinstry is helping Uganda rewrite history

Morocco lead Group C with three points followed by Cranes and Amavubi who are on a point each while Togo have no point

Uganda midfielder Saidi Kyeyune has stated coach Johnathan McKinstry is challenging the players to win their remaining games and rewrite history in Chan.

The East Africans started their campaign in Group C with a goalless draw against Rwanda. It was an unexpected result owing to Cranes' good performances prior to the competition.

The URA SC midfielder has revealed how the Northern Irishman is preparing them for their next game against Togo.

"The advice from the coach has always been to stay together as a team, and keep working together for the common goal," Kyeyune said ahead of the game against the Sparrowhawks.

"He calmly tells us to remain focussed and try to win every game that we play in order to rewrite history and perform better.

"He also makes it clear to us that we need to use the platform presented by a tournament like Chan to our advantage and try to prove to the world how good we are and maybe we can earn bigger moves."

The Tax Collectors player has further explained how he, and the tactician, are helping the junior players in the team to cope with the environment.

"[McKinstry] helps the young lads that are in camp so much," Kyeyune continued.

"Of course, I have talked to some of them, and my advice has been that they should try and learn from the older players in the group and also listen as much to what the coach instructs.

"I implore them to enjoy and savour the moment, because this is their chance, Chan is an opportunity for them to learn but more importantly prove [a point to] a couple of scouts who are here."

This is the fifth time Uganda Cranes have taken part in the biennial competition. However, they have never made it past the group stages of the competition.

With a point collected against Amavubi, Cranes can still make it to the quarter-finals by winning against Togo and defending champions Morocco. A win and a draw might still work depending on the outcome of their group rivals.

The Atlas Lions started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Togo. The lone goal for the North Africans came in the 27th minute from a penalty scored by Yahya Jabrane.

