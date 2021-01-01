Chan 2021: 'Fans want to see you win' - Magogo to Uganda Cranes

The East African heavyweights drew 1-1 with Rwanda in their first game and must win their second to keep alive hopes

Fufa president Moses Magogo has challenged Uganda players to make the country proud by delivering a positive result in the Chan Group C game against Togo on Friday night.

While the Sparrowhawks lost their initial game to defending champions Morocco by a solitary goal the East Africa heavyweights drew 0-0 with Rwanda.

The administrator has now urged the players to get a positive outcome against the West Africans.

More teams

"You are representing 40 million people back home, the fans want to see you win," Magogo said ahead of the game.

"[Fans] get disappointed when the team fails to get good results.

"Go out tonight [Friday] and make the country proud. You are capable of beating Togo. We have done it before home and away."

Meanwhile, Saidi Kyeyune has stressed the need for the Cranes to remain focused especially after only drawing 0-0 against Amavubi.

"The coach [Johnathan McKinstry] has kept telling us to play as a team to get the desired result in the next game," Kyeyune stated.

"We dropped points on the first day but there is room for improvement and that is what we are doing during the training sessions. The senior players will keep guiding the young talents in the squad but they need to remain focused and take every opportunity while at this stage.

"They need to know the value of being here as it helps the team and players improve every time they are on the pitch."

As McKinstry welcomes back Lwaliwa, he would be forced to draft a starting XI without Milton Karisa, who were injured while turning out against Rwanda.

"It is unfortunate that Karisa had to come out early in that game where we had a bright start against Rwanda," the coach said earlier.

"He had a good run during the mini-tournament in Doula. The medical team has done a wonderful job and will monitor the situation in the next few days.

Article continues below

"As we welcome back our captain Lwaliwa, it is unfortunate that Karisa will not be available for selection on Friday. The medical team will keep assessing his fitness levels and report back.

"We shall miss him but it is an opportunity for others to step in and show what they can do."

The last competitive meeting was in 2015 during the World Cup qualifiers where Cranes won away by a solitary goal before defeating them 3-0 at home.