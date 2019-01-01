Chan 2020: Cameroon announce squad for two-week training camp

Yves Clement’s players will be together for a fortnight as he continues to whip them into shape for next year’s championship

Yves Clement Arroga has selected a 35-man squad as Cameroon continue preparations for the 2020 African Nations Championship to be hosted by in the country.

The training camp, which starts on December 9 will conclude on December 23, and will be the Indomitable Lions’ second meeting as Clement Arroga and his assistants scrutinise the players before concluding on the final squad for next year’s competition.

The trainer was satisfied with the initial training camp, which held at the Omnisport Annex II Stadium between November 18 and December 2, citing its importance in giving him a greater understanding of his players’ strengths and weaknesses.

“It was generally positive. From the training camp, we were able to know the individual competences of everyone and so we know who will continue and who will return to their club,” Arroga told Fecafoot.

“I encouraged those who will go back to their clubs to continue working hard because, depending on their performances, they can come back for the third or the fourth pre-selection training camp.

Article continues below

“For us we are there to select only the best because only the best will be retained.”

Next year’s competition in Cameroon will begin on April 4 and end on April 23.