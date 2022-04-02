Championship Wrap: Solanke, Dembele, Adebayo, Afobe and Balogun on target

Dominic Solanke was among the goalscorers as Bournemouth silenced Bristol City 3-2 in Saturday’s Championship outing.

The Nigeria prospect proved why he is the most talked-about striker in the English second-tier with yet another commanding display, as he now boasts four goals in his last four outings.

Unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, the Cherries welcomed the Robins to the Vitality Stadium, however, it was the visitors who took an eighth-minute lead through Robert Atkinson.

Nonetheless, Bournemouth restored parity in the 40th minute through Solanke thanks to an assist from Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura. That was the 24-year-old’s 25th goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

The home team took the lead in the 52nd minute through Lewis Cook who was set up by Ryan Christie.

With nine minutes to the end of the encounter, Cook set up Cote d’Ivoire prospect Siriki Dembele - who put the ball past goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Despite the visiting side adding a second through Andreas Weimann, that did not stop Scott Parker’s men from sealing all points to remain second on the log.

Getty Images



Elsewhere, at the Weston Homes Stadium, Middlesbrough secured a 4-0 away win against Peterborough United, with Folarin Balogun finding the net.

Boro got off to a flying start in the 26th minute as Marcus Tavernier put the ball beyond goalkeeper David Cornell.

They took the advantage into the half-time break before Balogun put his team two up in the 49th minute.

Captain Jonathan Howson took control in midfield and then delivered a floating cross from the right which came all the way through for Balogun to steer home.

The victory was sealed in the last 10 minutes thanks to Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore.

In another thriller, Elijah Adebayo was on song, albeit, Luton Town could only settle for a 2-2 draw against Millwall.

The Hatters got off to a slow start and they paid for that by conceding in the 25th minute after Jed Wallace was assisted by Tom Bradshaw.

12 minutes before the half-time break, Adebayo levelled matters before Benik Afobe gave his team the lead in the 81st minute.

When it looked like Millwall will return home victorious, Jake Cooper turned the ball into his own net to ensure the honours were shared after 90 minutes.

RESULTS IN FULL

Blackpool 1-4 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth 3-2 Bristol City

Barnsley 1-1 Reading

Cardiff City 0-4 Swansea City

Coventry City 2- 2 Blackburn Rovers

Derby County 1-0 Preston North End

Luton 2-2 Millwall

Peterborough United 0-4 Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Fulham

Stoke 1-0 Sheffield United