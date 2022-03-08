Champions League quarter-final draw: Date, how to watch & teams involved in 2021-22 knockout round

The race for Champions League glory in 2021-22 is well and truly on, with there set to be just eight teams left in the running when we reach the quarter-final stage.

There have been some notable casualties along the way, with the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund failing to make it out of their respective groups, and more dreams will have been dashed in the last 16.

All of those still chasing down a prestigious European prize are looking to emulate Chelsea’s efforts from 12 months ago, when the Blues emerged victorious against Manchester City in Porto, but when will the next set of fixtures be set in stone? GOAL has all of the information you need right here!

When is the draw for the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals?

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 18 and will get under way at 11am GMT/6am ET at the House of European Football.

Alongside a draw for the last eight, teams will also learn their paths for the semi-finals – meaning that this will be the last draw for 2021-22.

The draw is totally open at this stage, with there no restrictions in place regarding which sides can be paired against one another.

How can I watch the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-final draw in the UK & US?

The draw will be streamed live online for free on UEFA's official website.

You can also follow the draw on GOAL's live blog or follow GOAL's official Twitter pages for all the updates.

What dates will the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals be played on?

The first legs of this season’s Champions League quarter-finals will take place on April 5/6, with return dates pencilled in for April 12/13.

The semi-finals will take place on April 26/27 and May 3/4, with the final due to be staged at Stade de France in Paris – following the decision to strip the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg of hosting rights – on May 28.

Which teams are involved in the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals?

Team Country Manchester City England Liverpool England Chelsea England Manchester United England Real Madrid Spain Villarreal Spain PSG France Bayern Munich Germany Inter Italy Red Bull Salzburg Austria Ajax Netherlands Benfica Portugal Sporting Portugal Juventus Italy Atletico Madrid Spain Lille France

The last 16 – which had to be redrawn following a “technical problem” first time around – threw up a number of intriguing ties.

Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain faced off against Real Madrid, Manchester United took on La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, defending champions Chelsea locked horns with Ligue 1 title holders Lille and Liverpool faced Serie A kings Inter.

Elsewhere, Manchester City – who are still waiting on a first Champions League triumph – took on Sporting, Bayern Munich tackled Austrian hopefuls Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica met Ajax and Juventus sought to get the better of last season’s Europa League winners Villarreal.